LTFRB OKs P2 minimum fare increase for jeepneys

MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) granted a provisional P2 minimum fare increase for jeepneys nationwide on Wednesday, a day before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from office.

Starting July 1, the minimum fare for Metro Manila and Regions 3 and 4 will be at P11, as the regulatory body already approved a P1 increase last June 8.

Other regions will add the P2 to their current base fare.

At the same, the LTFRB has set the new minimum fare for modern jeepneys at P13.00

"Ako'y nagpapasalamat sa LTFRB sa araw na ito... Ito po ay malaking tulong sa hanay ng transportasyon. At alam naman natin na magiging problema iyang pagtaas ng petroleum products, lalo na diesel ang aming gamit," said Pasang Masda president Obet Martin, one of the petitioners.

"At salamat muli. Ako'y natutuwa. Ito iyong kahilingan namin ay nationwide na ito."

(I am thankful to the LTFRB for what it did today. This is a big help for the transportation sector, especially that we know that the increasing prices of petroleum products, especially diesel, will be a problem for us. I am happy that this nationwide petition was granted.)

The LTFRB said they sought recommendations from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) and transport stakeholders before making its decision.

“We just recommended that we take a holistic view of what the government is doing to help the transport sector and to balance also interest,” NEDA Director Reynaldo Cancio said during the en banc hearing Tuesday morning.

Diesel consumption of traditional jeepneys makes up 70 percent of operating expenses per unit.

The Department of Energy Oil Monitoring Board recorded a year-to-date net increase of P44.25 per liter for diesel.

“Let it not be said that the agency is indifferent to the plight suffered by the transport sector due to an increase of fuel prices," the 7-page decision released Wednesday afternoon read.

The decision also said that jeepneys must print out the fare matrix before they charge higher fares.

Public transport vehicles must also honor the 20-percent discounts for senior citizens, PWDs, and students.

The LTFRB has yet to decide on the main petition of the jeepney groups to add P5 on the base fare.

The board said it would pass the other pending fare hike petitions filed by taxis, TNVS, and buses to the incoming administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

