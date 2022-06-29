Honey Lacuna takes oath as new Manila mayor

Incoming Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is sworn into her new office by outgoing Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso. Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Honey Lacuna-Pangan on Wednesday was officially sworn into office as Manila's new mayor. She is also the first female leader of the capital city.

Clad in a stylish black and white Filipiniana gown, Lacuna was inaugurated at the Manila Cathedral, with her oath administered by her "boss" outgoing Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

“Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, maraming, maraming salamat sa iyo. Boss, umasa ka, hinding hindi ko po kayo bibiguin,” she said.

(Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, thank you very much. Boss, I will not fail you.)

A teary-eyed Lacuna also dedicated her new post to her father, former Manila Vice Mayor Danilo Lacuna Sr., who personally attended her oath-taking ceremony despite his physical condition.

“Daddy, higit sa lahat, ito ay para sa iyo. Promise, I will make you very proud,” she said.

(Most of all, this is for you, Daddy.)

“Dahil sa iyo, naging vice mayor din ako. Dahil sa iyo, ako’y nagsikap na matuldukan na ang matagal nang kasabihan na ang mga Lacuna ay pang-Vice Mayor lang. Sana kahit man lang sa isang saglit, kahit ngayong araw lang ay maging malinaw sa iyong isip na mayroon ka nang anak na mayor," she added.

(Because of you, I became vice mayor, too. Because of you, I worked hard to overcome the notion that the Lacunas are only meant to become vice mayors. I hope that even just for today, it will be clear to you that you have daughter who became a mayor.)

WORK

Lacuna said she is ready to work, use the city’s funds well and continue projects focusing on health, peace, and security.

“Handang-handa na po nating pangasiwaan ang lahat ng mga programa, proyekto, serbisyo at gawain ng ating pamahalaang lunsod. Paiiralin natin ang lahat ng mga batas at ordinansa na tumutugma sa kasalukuyang kalagayan ng ating bayan,” she said.

(We are ready to oversee all of our city government's programs, projects, services, and activities. We will implement our laws and ordinances according to the current state of our city.)

She also requested Manileños for unity and cooperation as she enters her new office.

“Ang tanging hiling ko lang ay ang inyong buong pusong pakikiisa, pakikipagtulungan at kooperasyon. Nasa akin man ang katungkulan, pero nasa inyo ang higit na kapangyarihan. Magiging matagumpay lang ang aking pamamahala kung kaisa ko ang bawat isang Manilenyo at Manilenya,” Lacuna said.

(My only request is for your unity and cooperation. The position may be with me, but the greater power is with you. My administration will become successful if every Manileño and Manileña will be one with me.)

Aside from Lacuna, Vice Mayor-elect Yul Servo Nieto was also sworn in.

