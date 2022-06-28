Paolo Duterte takes oath as Davao City congressman

Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte takes his oath of office before his father, President Rodrigo Duterte, on June 28, 2022. Office of Rep. Paolo Duterte handout photo

MANILA — Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte was formally sworn into another 3-year term in office on Tuesday.

Duterte, also known by his nickname "Pulong," took his oath before his father, outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte.

His oath-taking ceremony took place a day after his brother, Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, was inaugurated as the city's mayor.

During Baste's inauguration on Monday, President Duterte said he was looking for Pulong.

"Kapag nakita ninyo siya, pakisabi hinahanap siya ng kanyang ama," Duterte said in his speech.

(If you see Pulong, tell him his father is looking for him.)

Pulong's office, however, did not disclose why he was unable to attend the inauguration ceremonies of both his brother and sister, Vice President-elect Sara Duterte.

But his office released photos of the congressman taking his oath before his father at his own home in Davao City on Tuesday afternoon.

Pulong earlier told reporters that he wanted to have a simple oath-taking ceremony, with only his immediate family members as witnesses.

The eldest son of President Duterte and his former wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, Pulong has been congressman of Davao City's first district since 2019.

Before being elected representative, he had served as councilor and vice mayor of Davao City.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

