Inoculation protocol probed after staff fails to push contents of syringe with COVID-19 vaccine

A health worker prepares to administer the 2nd dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on May 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said it is investigating a "clear breach" in the vaccination protocol after a vaccine recipient complained that a health worker failed to push the contents of the syringe during her inoculation against COVID-19.

A video taken at a vaccination site in Makati, showing the vaccinator's failure to push the contents of the syringe, went viral over the weekend, prompting outrage on social media.

"Sinisigurado po namin na ating iimbestigahan ang pangyayaring ito upang mapabuti ang ating national vaccination program," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a statement.

(We assure the public that we are investigating this incident to improve our national vaccination program.)

"This is a clear breach of vaccination protocol," the DOH said.

The vaccine recipient, according to the DOH, was promptly and properly jabbed at the same site after she showed the video to the inoculation team.

"The Department (of Health) is investigating this breach in the vaccination protocol in coordination with the (local government unit) concerned, and reminds all vaccinators to take extra care and attention during inoculation," the agency said.

Duque said the "incident is being taken seriously and immediate improvements in the protocol shall be made to ensure we limit the chances of this from happening again."

"Sa pagdating ng mas maraming bakuna sa bansa, we will continue to improve our speed, scale, and quality of service," he said.

(With the arrival of more vaccines in the country, we will continue to improve our speed, scale and quality of service.)

Based on the monitoring of the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, nearly 17.5 million doses of different COVID-19 vaccine brands have been delivered to the country, of which, more than 12 million have been distributed to the different LGUs.

As of June 27, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 2.5 million Filipino against COVID-19, after administering more than 10 million doses.

The government aims to inoculate 58 to 70 million people to attain herd immunity against the disease that has infected at least 1.3 million in the country since last year.

RELATED VIDEO