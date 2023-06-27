Quezon City Hall personnel dry ballot boxes after getting repainted on May 2, 2018, two weeks before the Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan elections that year. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Supreme Court (SC) has declared the law postponing the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections from December 2022 to October 2023 unconstitutional, but ordered the polls to push through this year.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last year signed Republic Act No. 11935, postponing the 2022 BSKE to the last Monday of October 2023.

The term of the incumbent barangay and SK officials was supposed to end December 31, 2022, but they stayed on in a hold-over capacity until successors are elected.

SC, in a decision penned by Associate Justice Antonio Kho, Jr., declared unconstitutional RA 11935 but "recognizes the legal practicality and necessity of proceeding with the conduct of the BSKE on the last Monday of October 2023, pursuant to the operative fact doctrine."

More details to follow. — Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News