Tarlac court junks charges against 'Tinang 83'

Police in Concepcion, Tarlac arrest people on June 9, 2022 after a group of activists, cultural workers, and local farmers cultivated a piece of disputed land in Tinang village. Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News/file

A Tarlac court has junked the illegal assembly and malicious mischief charges against the farmers, advocates and students collectively known as "Tinang 83", who were arrested for allegedly causing damage at a disputed land in Concepcion, Tarlac.

Judge Antonio Pangan quashed the information in the case, ruling that the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and not the court has jurisdiction over a land dispute.

Pangan, in his ruling, added that the prosecution failed to allege essential facts in the case.

In dismissing the illegal assembly charge, Pangan said there were conflicting statements if the "Tinang 83" were allegedly armed and the prosecution failed to present any gun in court.

The Tarlac court also found that the same information charged 2 offenses for illegal assembly and obstruction of justice, which could be a ground for dismissal but subject for formal amendment of the charge.

Another illegal assembly case was also filed in another court.

As to the malicious mischief charge, the court said not all elements were present because the farmers had claim to the property as holders of certificates of land ownership award (CLOA). The case information also failed to allege a 3rd element — damage done for the sake of damaging property or out of hatred, revenge or ill motive.

The court also sided with the "Tinang 83" in referring the agrarian dispute to DAR as the farmers are beneficiaries of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).