Robredo credits staff for her accomplishments

Vice President Leni Robredo acknowledged the efforts of her staff in a thanksgiving event in her office in Quezon City on June 27, 2022. Robredo's term ends on Thursday, June 30. Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday thanked her staff at the Office of the Vice President as she acknowledged that she is a "demanding" boss especially for projects during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Parang I feel so guilty na ako siguro ang nag-stretch nang grabe sa inyo. Pero having said that, yung kasalanan, nasa akin. Pero ako, sobrang proud ako sa inyong lahat. Lalo na yung pandemic, marami sa atin ginawa yung trabaho na hindi na niya trabaho,” Robredo said.

Roberedo spent her whole afternoon giving awards to staff as well as recognizing almost everyone by asking them to join her on stage.

LOOK: VP Leni Robredo expressed gratitude to her OVP staff in a thanksgiving event. VP Leni said that except for 2 key leaders in her office, she did not have a hand in the hiring process as she wanted to professionalize the OVP. pic.twitter.com/u5EGkIY724 — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) June 27, 2022

"Ang nakikita lang ng marami, ako Pero hindi nila alam na kaya ko nagagawa ang trabaho ko, dahil sa inyo. Maraming, maraming salamat sa inyo," the vice president said.

Robredo also said that she is proud to have professionalized the OVP even though she earned the ire of some of her friends.

"Hindi ako nakialam sa kahit anong hiring, kahit anong promotion. Maraming nagalit sa akin na kaibigan na ipinapakiusap ang mga anak nila na makapasok sa atin, pero hindi ko iyon ginawa. And ako, nagpapasalamat ako ngayon na hindi ko ginawa, kasi isa siya sa mga bagay na dahilan bakit na-professionalize iyong opisina natin, na hindi pulitika ang basehan," she said.

Robredo's term ends on Thursday. She will be succeeded by Vice President-elect Sara Duterte.

