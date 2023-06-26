Members of a youth-led coalition calls on President Bongbong Marcos Jr. to stand firm against China during a press conference in Quezon City on July 11, 2022, a day before the 6th year anniversary of the country's arbitral victory at the Hague on the West Philippine Sea. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro on Monday said the Philippines should communicate to the world its rights in the West Philippine Sea instead of bringing the issue before the United Nations.

Teodoro gave the statement when asked for his reaction on a proposed Senate resolution seeking to raise to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) China’s continued incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

“Kailangan ang mga karapatan ng Republika ng Pilipinas sa UNCLOS ay maipaintindi natin sa buong mundo,” Teodoro told reporters in a chance interview.

“Kailangan talaga na ang debate ay itransfer natin mula sa loob ng pilipinas sa the rest of the world upang ang cause ng Pilipino ay malaman,” he said.

Manila should weigh and study its options carefully before going straight to the United Nations, Teodoro said, noting that China enjoys a veto power in the UN Security Council since it is one of the panel’s permanent members.

“Kung minsan ang UN ay incapacitated din… dahil bago sila puwedeng mag enforcement action, kailangan dumaan sa UN Security Council kung saaan isa sa 5 permanent members nito ay may veto power,” he said.

“Dapat tingnan kung ano ang magiging reaksyon at kung ano ang puwedeng maging aksyon ng UN General Assembly,” he said.

In 2013, Manila filed an arbitration case against Beijing before Hague-based court.

The International Arbitration Tribunal ruled in favor of Manila and invalidated Beijing’s sweeping 9-dash claim in the South China Sea in 2016, but former President Rodrigo Duterte did not enforce the ruling during his 6-year term.

China, on the other hand, had continued the militarization and development of several shoals within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.