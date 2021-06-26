Pinoy family among residents unaccounted for in Florida building collapse

An aerial view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Dozens of survivors were pulled out but many are believed still trapped in the rubble. Marco Bello, Reuters



MANILA - At least one Filipino family is among the many residents still unaccounted for in the collapse of the condominium building block in Surfside near Miami Beach in Florida on Thursday.

According to Bettina Obias, among those missing are her relatives Claudio and Maria Bonnefoy who lived on the 10th floor of the Champlain Towers South Condominium.

Obias is among those waiting for word on their relatives as rescuers continued to sift through the rubble for survivors.

As of Friday night, at least 4 people have been confirmed dead, and another 159 are unaccounted for.

It is still unclear what caused part of the 12-story oceanfront apartment block to partially collapse.

