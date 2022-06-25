BRP Sierra Madre gets fresh troops, supplies

Armed Forces of the Philippines' Western Command handout photo

The Armed Forces of the Philippines' Western Command (AFP WESCOM) has successfully deployed fresh troops and resupplied BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

This despite being shadowed and radio-challenged by the Chinese coast guard.

WESCOM brought in fresh troops and supplies to the Ayungin detachment through boats Unaizah Mae 2 and 3 from June 20-22.

The new batch of personnel were posted to maintain Philippine presence in the area.

WESCOM also reported to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) the presence of Chinese vessels in the Kalayaan group of islands based on their recent mission.

"WESCOM assures our people that our joint forces remain strong in performing our mandate in the entire WPS based on our established rules of engagements and with assertive but non-provocative posture in order to maintain regional peace and stability, and to protect what is rightfully ours," the command said in a statement.

Early this month, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) filed yet another diplomatic protest against Beijing, over recent incidents in Ayungin Shoal.

The DFA said these incidents include China’s illegal fishing; shadowing on Philippine boats by the Chinese coast guard; and its installation of buoys, fish nets that blocked the shoal’s entrance.