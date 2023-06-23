Malabon City Jail inmates protest alleged mistreatment

Courtesy Of Gandahara Vicey II

MANILA - A commotion broke out in the male dorm of the Malabon City Jail on Friday afternoon as inmates protested alleged mistreatment by the jail's warden and its other officials.

The incident was prompted by the transfer of two prisoners to the Bicutan Jail, which was protested by the inmates, according to Chief Inspector Major Jayrex Bustinera, spokesperson of BJMP.

"May court order po para ilipat sila. Nagkaroon ng unfortunate violent reaction yung mga pansamantalang nakakulong natin," said Bustinera.

Witnessing the desperation of the inmates, Barangay Catmon chairman Brian Manapat recalled what happened during the incident.

"Talagang nagwawala yung mga inmate. Talagang sinira nila yung mga salamin. Sinira nila yung mga barikada diyan sa loob, hanggang yung mga bangko hinahagis na nila," shared Manapat.

The inmates also held up various signs with their complaints written on cardboard. The signs, with messages such as "Ibaba si Warden," "Kanin may Bubog," and "Bulok na Sistema, Gutom na Preso," highlighted their disapproval of current jail conditions and the alleged abuse of some of their jailers.

"Christine," whose sibling is detained in jail, said her brother previously conveyed to her the poor quality of food being served to them.

"Yung pagkain po nila walang lasa, sa ulam po parang minadali kaya matiyaga po kaming naghahatid (ng pagkain) araw-araw," she said.

Consequently, the warden was relieved of his duty as he undergoes an investigation.

"Kung ano po ang lapses sa pagtransfer sa PDL or kaya yung lapses naman sa part ng empleyadong binabanggit nila, di po tayo mag aatubili na bigyan sila ng sanction and also sisibakin sila," said Bustinera.

Despite the incident, Malabon Mayor Jeannie Sandoval said peace and order in the city remains stable.

"Gusto ko lang ihatid sa ating mga kababayan na wag kayong matakot. Ang peace and order situation ay hindi naman nagbago dahil itong nangyari ay internal sa loob, hindi naman dapat apektado ang mga tao labas," she said.

Sandoval encouraged people to remain vigilant and support efforts to promote efforts basic human rights for all, including those who are detained.

Currently, the situation in jail has returned to normal, and the BJMP assured the public that they will be transparent about the matter and sanction those who are found to be at fault.