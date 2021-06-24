No survivors found yet in PH Air Force chopper crash in Tarlac: spox

MANILA - No survivors have been found yet after a Philippine Air Force helicopter crashed in Capas, Tarlac on Wednesday night, its spokesman said Thursday.

The S-70i Black Hawk Utility Helicopter of the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing was "late from the estimated time of return to its station at Clark Air Base in Pampanga, thus prompting the eventual search," said PAF spokesperson Lt. Col Maynard Mariano.

“So far, no survivors have been found. The identities of the aircrew members will be provided as soon as the members of their families are properly notified,” he said in a statement.

The chopper is one of 6 Black Hawks of the PAF used for night flight proficiency trainings.

These trainings are meant to boost the capabilities of pilots and crew, prior to their full deployment to assist frontline units in their missions, the PAF said.

“This is from the first batch of the helicopter definitely because the second batch of helicopters has not yet been received formally,” Mariano said in a phone interview Tuesday night.

The PAF has yet to determine the cause of the mishap but assured search and retrieval operations continue to be conducted.

“We grieve for the loss. The PAF will conduct a thorough inquiry to determine the circumstances of this unfortunate incident. For the meantime, all the other Blackhawks will not be flown until the conclusion of the investigation," Mariano said.

