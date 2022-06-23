People line up to register as voters at the Commission on Elections’ (COMELEC) national synchronized mall registration at Robinsons Place Manila in September 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will resume voter registration from July 4 to July 23.

The Comelec en banc approved the voter registration resumption during its regular session on Wednesday, according to John Rex Laudiangco, the poll body's acting spokesperson.

Laudiangco said the Comelec decided to resume voter registration due to the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in December.

"Under RA 8189 (Continuing Voter’s Registration Act), voter registration is prohibited within 120 days prior to elections. Ang BSKE po is on December 5, 2022. Roughly starting August 7, prohibited na," Laudiangco said.

After the voter registration, the poll body will do the following from July 24 to August 6: post and publish names of voter registration applicants; set and conduct Election Registration Board hearings; subject registrants to database verification, as well as approving and clustering voting precincts.

"Madami po kasing post registration activities and requirements na kailangan bigyan ng sapat na oras. Bukod pa po sa Petitions for Inclusion or Exclusions which will be filed with, heard and decided by MeTCs or MTCs," Laudiangco said.

Laudiangco however said that the resolution will still be formally promulgated.

There were over 67.5 million registered voters for the recently concluded national and local elections held on May 9.

