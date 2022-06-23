Sen. Pia Cayetano hopes that President Rodrigo Duterte would veto Senate Bill No. 2239 or the Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Act, popularly known as the vape bill, which she said would put the health of thousands of Filipinos at risk. Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB

MANILA –– Sen. Pia Cayetano on Thursday said the controversial bill seeking to regulate e-cigarettes remains "on some table" at the House of Representatives nearly 6 months since the bicameral panel approved it.

Cayetano, who is against the measure, reacted to speculation that the bill would be transmitted to the Office of President at the last minute for it lapse into law.

"For me simple lang. January pa 'yan pumasa eh... It's sitting on some table, I don't know why... Ang alam namin it's sitting on a table in the House of Representatives. The Speaker's table. Secretary General daw... Walang reason [na sinabi bakit andon], tanungin niyo sila," Cayetano said.

Cayetano and health experts are urging President Rodrigo Duterte to veto the bill once it lands on his table.

However, Malacañang as of this month said the bill has not yet been enrolled.

According to Dr. Ulysses Dorotheo of Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance, it is "highly unusual" that the bill was not yet transmitted to the Palace half a year since its bicam approval.

"San ka naman nakikta ng bill na ilang buwan na hindi pa umaabot sa Malacañang?" Dorotheo said.

"Baka natatakot silang i-veto niya kaya may iba silang binabalak, I don't know," Cayetano added.

The bill seeks to transfer the regulation of vapes under the Department of Trade and Industry from the Food and Drug Administration. It also lowers the age of sale from 21 to 18.

Several medical organizations are opposing the measure and vowed to challenge it before the Supreme Court if enacted into law.