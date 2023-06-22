PNP drones at mobile command center, gagamitin sa SONA



MAYNILA - Gagamit ang National Capital Region Police Office ang mga high-tech na drone at mobile command center para sa pagtiyak ng seguridad sa ikalawang State of the Nation Address ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Ayon kay NCRPO Chief Police Major General Edgar Alan Okubo, may abilidad ang makabagong drones at equipment sa mobile command center na i-disable ang ibang unidentified drones na lilipad sa no-fly zone sa Batasan sa Hulyo 24. Artificial intelligence-powered ang drones, integrated sa Police Collaborations and Operations Management System, at may automatic target tracking.

"These drones have capability to counter drones also...Disabled, meaning, hindi na siya ma-control ng kung sino ang nagpapalipad,” aniya.

"Drones nowadays have many capabilities, pwede ma-attach-an ‘yan ng explosives. So for security purposes, no fly zone tayo sa araw ng ng SONA,” dagdag ni Okubo.

May facial recognition din aniya ang high-resolution camera sa drones na gagamitin sa SONA. Pwede itong gamitin para matukoy kung may tao sa lugar na nasa wanted list ng pulisya, o posibleng pati mga may record sa INTERPOL.

Pero tiniyak ng hepe ng NCRPO na hindi ito gagamitin sa profiling. Sabi ni Okubo, nagpaalala na siya sa mga pulis na made-deploy sa SONA kaugnay ng maximum tolerance sa mga raliyista.

Paliwanag ni Okubo, mahalaga ang mobile command center at drones para real-time ang monitoring ng pulisya sa mga sitwasyon sa dadaanan ni Pangulong Marcos Jr.

"Hindi armado ‘yung drones na gagamitin natin dito,” aniya.

"Ang function ng drone is for monitoring and to estimate the number of rallyists to monitor if there will be sudden changes, or problem on the group of rallyists for us to fit in more augmentation or support not only for our troops, but also for rallyists. Kung may nasaktan, we also have medical to assist rallyists,” dagdag ni Okubo.

“There will be no profiling of course, this is just for monitoring of this event and for assisting and deciding for immediate actions kung ano ang kailangan,” pagtitiyak niya.

Ipinakita ng NCRPO sa sergeant-at-arms ng Kamara Huwebes ng hapon ang mobile command center pati na ang drones na gagamitin sa SONA.

