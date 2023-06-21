DA to work with DSWD on rollout of food stamp program

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. looks at products on display as he interacts with sellers during the launch of 'Kadiwa Ng Pangulo,' at the Limay Public Market in Limay, Bataan on March 31, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/PPA pool

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is working with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in its rollout of the food stamp program.

In a chance interview with reporters, DA Spokesperson Kristine Evangelista said they will have a partnership with DSWD for their Kadiwa program.

"Ang Kadiwa ay may bahaging gagampanan sa food stamp. Kami po ay patuloy na nakikipag-usap sa DSWD para sa rollout nito dahil nakita nating isa itong oportunidad para sa ating magsasaka kasi lagi naman, we bring our farmers directly to consumers," Evangelista said



Asked about the progress of their talks with the social welfare department, Evangelista expressed confidence that the partnership will be fruitful.

"We are on the exploratory phase and definitely we will finalize ang ating gameplan, ang ating partnership with DSWD but definitely our Kadiwa on wheels will be a big part of their program," she added.

Evangelista also said they are expanding the program and looking to rollout more Kadiwa Centers following the mandate of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

"Pati ang ating mga LGUs kausap na natin, pararamihin din natin ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno kung saan tayo nagcoconduct ng Kadiwa. Kadalasan kasi yan payday Kadiwa so we already have agencies na magka-Kadiwa sa July 1," she said.

Marcos Jr visited the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, in time for the agency's 125th anniversary.