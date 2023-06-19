DOH: 4,281 COVID-19 cases logged on June 12-18

Commuters line up at the LRT Monumento Station after an earthquake was felt in Metro Manila on June 15, 2023. Jimmy Encarnacion, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines has recorded 4,281 COVID-19 cases last week, the Department of Health's latest case bulletin showed Monday.

From June 12 to 18, an average of 612 daily infections were logged in the country, which is 35 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the latest infections, some 57 cases were considered severe or critical, the DOH's latest case bulletin showed.

As of Sunday, a total of 477 cases or 10.6 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency added.

At least 346 or 16.6 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 19.5 percent.

During the past week, one death was verified by the DOH, which was from May 2023.

Based on the DOH's tracker, the Philippines has 8,659 active COVID-19 cases as of June 19.

More than 3 years since the pandemic broke out, some 4.159 million coronavirus infections were recorded in the country. At least 66,482 people have succumbed to the virus.

