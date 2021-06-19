ABS-CBN radio app offers well-rounded listening with music, news streams

MANILA - ABS-CBN has just beefed up its Radio Service App with the addition of two live streams that will round up the mobile application audience's audio experience.

Completing the ABS-CBN Radio Service App's lineup are MOR Entertainment and Myx Radio. The two streams, mostly offering music, complement TeleRadyo, which carries ABS-CBN News updates and programs.

The addition widens audience choices as app users now have access to a continuous news stream and more -- with MOR Entertainment offering a range of music choices coupled with entertaining segments, while Myx Radio promises to play fresh music first from around the world.

While the mobile app continues to stream news and public service content from TeleRadyo, MOR Entertainment and ABS-CBN Global's Myx Radio are expected to bring in a more varied listening experience.

MOR Entertainment's offerings hail from its early roots in MOR 101.9 radio, which were among the ABS-CBN platforms that got off air with Congress' denial of the Kapamilya franchise in 2020.

Myx Radio, on the other hand, hopes to give experiences that transcend cultural boundaries, especially for the Gen Z and millennials.

Kapamilyas can also listen to episodes of TV Patrol, TeleRadyo's TeleRadyo Balita and ANC's Dateline Philippines.

ABS-CBN News' selected podcasts can also be streamed on the radio service app.

The Kapamilya network continuously strengthens its digital presence after the House of Representatives rejected the network's application for a new broadcast franchise.

ABS-CBN radio service app can be downloaded for free in all Android and Apple devices via Google play store and Apple app store.