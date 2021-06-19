10 Laguna cops in 'restrictive custody' over anti-drug ops that left minor dead

MANILA - Ten Laguna police officers tagged in the deaths of a minor and a reportedly wanted person in an anti-drug operation this week have been placed under restrictive custody as police investigate the incident, authorities said Saturday.

The officers were reportedly in an armed encounter with the victims in Barangay Canlalay in Biñan City on Wednesday.

They are now at the regional police headquarters "pending the result of the fact finding investigation," police said in a statement.

The policemen will face administrative and criminal charges should they be proven liable for the victims' deaths.

More details to follow.

— With a report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

