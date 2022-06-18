Philippine Public Safety College president PDDG Ricardo de Leon and next BIR Commissioner Lilia Guillermo. Photos from Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) Facebook page and dbm.gov.ph

MANILA (UPDATE) – President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has chosen who will head the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) under his term, his designated press secretary said on Saturday.

Incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the President-elect named Lilia Guillermo as the next head of the BIR, where she was also a former deputy commissioner.

Guillermo currently leads the Bangko Sentral's technology and digital innovation unit and also oversees the central bank's IT modernization plan.

"Guillermo is cited for successfully implementing the Philippines Tax Computerization Project, which established a modern tax collection system for the BIR and the Bureau of Customs," said Angeles.

Marcos also chose tax lawyer Romeo "Jun" Lumagui Jr. as an incoming deputy commissioner at the agency.

Lumagui used to head the regional investigation division at Revenue Region No. 7B East NCR.

Meanwhile, Marcos picked retired Philippine National Police (PNP) Deputy Director General Ricardo de Leon as the incoming NICA director-general, and will spearhead the country's intelligence gathering.

NICA also serves as a secretariat to the country's Anti-Terrorism Council and one cluster of the anti-insurgency task force.

De Leon is currently the president of the Philippine Public Safety College, which handles the training of police officer cadets, police rookies, fire and jail personnel.

He is also a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Matatag Class of 1971.

Under former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2004, he was designated commander of the Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Force.