FDA nagbabala tungkol sa 'lato-lato' toys

Larawan mula sa FDA

MAYNILA -- Nagbabala ang Food and Drug Administration (FDA) tungkol sa paggamit at pagbili ng ilang uri ng laruang “lato-lato” dahil hindi ito sumailalim sa kanilang pagsusuri.

Sa abiso ng FDA sa kanilang official Facebook page, inilabas nila ang mga klase ng ‘lato-lato’ na walang certificate of product notification. Ibig sabihin, hindi ligtas at tiyak ang kalidad ng mga laruan, lalo na sa mga bata.

Narito ang listahan ng mga "lato-lato" na tinukoy ng FDA:

1.) Unlabeled green lato-lato

2.) Pro-clackers (lato-lato) na may ilaw

3.) Lato lato toys with handle glow in the dark latto latto toy toy tok tok old school toy etek toy lato lato makasar

Nakalagay rin sa public health warning advisory na posibleng magdulot ng masamang epekto sa endocrine at reproductive organs ang mga nakahalong kemikal sa mga unlabeled/unregistered na laruan.

"Potential hazards may come from ingredients that are not allowed to be part of a toy and childcare article product. The use of substandard and possibly adulterated toy and childcare article product may result to health risks including, but not limited to, endocrine disruption and reproductive or development effects; or may result to injury, choking or suffocation due to its small or broken parts," paalala ng FDA.

Suportado naman ng grupong BAN toxics ang utos ng FDA na ipagbawal ang paggamit at pagtitinda ng "lato-lato."

"We laud the Food and Drug Administration for issuing public health warnings against lato-lato toys that will prevent potential danger among children," ayon kay Thony Dizon, Toxics Campaigner ng BAN Toxics.

Hinikayat din ng grupo ang regulatory agencies at mga LGU para maigting na ipatupad ang implementasyon sa pagkumpiska ng unnotified at unre­gistered lato-lato toys.