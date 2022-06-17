MANILA — The wife of former Iloilo City mayor Jed Mabilog dismissed President Rodrigo Duterte's renewed drug allegations against her husband as "lies" and "old news".

Duterte as far back as 2016 claimed that Mabilog was involved in the drug trade. Last weekend, the President said Mabilog would probably stay abroad after the opposition failed to win the May 9 elections.

"Old news," Mabilog's wife Marivic said of Duterte's tirades.

"You had six years to prove to the world that Jed is guilty of your charges and you came up empty. Zero. Zilch. That is why you could never get over him. Your lies just blew in your face," she in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Who else in this country doesn't know that lying is Digong's way of life? Even his supporters know that he lies, they just don't care that he is lying. But EVERYONE KNOWS that he is lying."

She said Duterte, who steps down in June, should concentrate on "finding the real drug lords."

"Oh but wait, normally you can't smell the stink that is right under your nose, di ba? Look around you and look into the mirror. You will find the drug lords you have been pretending to look for," she added.

WHAT DUTERTE, PALACE SAID

Duterte in a speech on Sunday mentioned alleged drug lord Melvin Odicta and wife, who were gunned down in Malay, Aklan in 2016.

The President said he instructed "Bong", apparently referring to his close ally Sen. Christopher Go, to tell then Mayor Mabilog: "Siya na ang isusunod ko."

(He'll be next.)

"Kaya lumayas, hindi na bumalik, lalo na ang another 6 years siya. Siguro ‘pag nanalo ‘yung kabila, he will find a refuge," said Duterte.

(That is why he went out of the country and he cannot return for another 6 years. Maybe if the other side won, he will find refuge.)

"But this time, kung wala na ako, sabihin ko na lang kay Inday, 'Take over. Ikaw na ang… Kunin mo ‘yang trabahong,'" he added, in an apparent reference to his daughter Vice President-elect Sara Duterte.

Mabilog left the country with his family in 2017. They have yet to return.

The Office of the Ombudsman ordered Mabilog's dismissal that year for failure to account for his wealth.

Malacañang on Friday said Duterte's latest remarks "reflect his resolute stance against narcopolitics."

"President Duterte expects his Administration’s very successful anti-drug campaign, where millions have voluntary surrendered to authorities, will be continued by the incoming Administration," acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said in a statement.

Several alleged “narco-politicians” have been killed in the crackdown, including Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. and Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog.

The International Criminal Court last year authorized a probe against Duterte's drug war for alleged crimes against humanity. The investigation has been suspended however as the tribunal assesses the government's deferral request.

