Quezon City University students now eligible for free tuition

MANILA — Students of Quezon City University are now eligible for free tuition and miscellaneous fees after the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) granted on Thursday institutional recognition to the school.

With such recognition, QCU students are eligible for free tuition through the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, and other scholarships and financial assistance programs such as the Tertiary Education Subsidy and Tulong Dunong.

In a press conference, QCU President Theresita Atienza said about 8,400 students are qualified for free tuition and miscellaneous fees. As much as P61 million in funds could be tapped for such fees.

CHED Chairman Prospero "Popoy" de Vera said the commission would also help in the professional development of university officials and faculty members.

Atienza shared that the university distributed laptops and pocket WiFis to its students and faculty members to help them in the implementation of flexible learning.

The university, located in Novaliches, is now studying how to gradually resume in-person classes, Atienza said.

"Pina-prioritize naming inspeksyunin 'yong aming infrastructure, 'yong aming facilities para sa limited face-to-face classes," she said.

(We are prioritizing the inspection of our infrastructure and facilities for limited face-to-face classes.)

According to the university's official Facebook page, it is offering the following Degree Programs: BS Electronics Engineering, BS Entrepreneurship, BS Industrial Engineering, BS Information Technology, and BS Accountancy.

The government has allowed limited in-person classes for medical and allied health students but the CHED is eyeing to expand this for other degree programs.

