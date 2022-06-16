Magnitude 5.1 quake rattles Ilocos Sur

This map shows the epicenter of a quake that rocked Ilocos Sur and nearby areas on June 16, 2022. Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Ilocos Sur and nearby areas on Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake struck at 2:08 p.m. Its epicenter was located 63 kilometers northwest of Candon City, according to Phivolcs.

At a depth of 14 kilometers, the tectonic quake was felt at a "moderately strong" Intensity IV in Candon and San Esteban, Ilocos Sur, said the agency.

This intensity may feel like the passing of a heavy truck and could cause hanging objects to swing "considerably." The floors and walls of wood framed buildings may creak, Phivolcs said.

It said the quake was felt at "weak" Intensity III in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur; Pinili, Ilocos Norte; Sudipen and Bangar in La Union; and Bolinao and Alaminos City in Pangasinan.

Phivolcs recorded a "slightly felt" Intensity II in Sinait, Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia, Ilocos Sur; Bacarra, Ilocos Norte; and San Juan, La Union.

Intensity I, described as "scarcely perceptible", was reported in Baguio City; Itogon, Benguet; and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, the seismology office said.



Phivolcs said it was not expecting any damage from the quake, but advised the public to expect aftershocks.