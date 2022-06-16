Clarita Carlos files cyberlibel complaint vs Ruben Carranza, 4 others

MANILA - Incoming National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos has asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into alleged libelous posts made against her by five persons.

The alleged libelous posts were reportedly made by two political analysts, a historian, a lawyer and another netizen. The NBI is currently studying the complaint and the posts made by the five persons.

The NBI has issued a subpoena for the lawyer to explain his post to the agent investigating the complaint. According to the NBI, the subpoena will give the person involved an opportunity to give a statement and clarify his post.

The subpoena is issued to former PCGG Commissioner Ruben Carranza.

The post being investigated is his tweet last March 2, 2022.

The NBI is aware that Carranza is currently based overseas. However, they will still send the subpoena to his last known residence, in following due process.

