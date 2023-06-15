This map shows the epicenter of a strong quake that was felt in parts of Luzon on Thursday. Phivolcs

MANILA (UPDATED) — A strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off Batangas province on Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the quake was 15 kilometers southwest of Calatagan at a depth of 119 kilometers, Phivolcs reported.

Aftershocks and damage from the earthquake were expected, state seismologists said.

The tremor was felt in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, the strongest of which was Intensity IV.

"Moderately strong" Intensity IV

(Generally felt indoors, vibration feels like the passing of a heavy truck, hanging objects may swing considerably)

Manila, Mandaluyong City, Quezon City, and Valenzuela City in NCR; Malolos in Bulacan; Batangas City, Ibaan, Lemery, Nasugbu, and Talisay in Batangas province; Dasmariñas and Tagaytay in Cavite; and Tanay in Rizal

"Weak" Intensity III

(Felt especially in upper floors of buildings, feels like passing of a light truck, may cause dizziness for some people)

Pateros, Las Piñas City, Makati City, Marikina City, Parañaque City, and Pasig City in NCR; Obando in Bulacan; Laurel in Batangas; Bacoor and Imus in Cavite; San Pablo City and San Pedro City in Laguna; and San Mateo in Rizal

"Slightly felt" Intensity II

Caloocan City, San Juan City, and Muntinlupa City in NCR; San Fernando City in La Union; Alaminos and Bolinao in Pangasinan; Santa Maria in Bulacan; and Bamban in Tarlac

"Scarcely perceptible" Intensity I

San Jose del Monte in Bulacan

Phivolcs also noted that the quake was unlikely to unleash a tsunami due to its depth.



The tremor was possibly caused by movement in the Manila trench, Phivolcs senior science specialist Erlinton Oliver said.

"Wala pong kinalaman dito yong mga nangyayaring mga volcanic activity within Taal or Mayon," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

IMPACT

Long queues at the LRT-1's Monumento station in Caloocan City following a strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Luzon on June 15, 2023. Jimmy Encarnacion, ABS-CBN News

All of the country's train services—PNR, LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3—were temporarily suspended following the quake, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said.

Long lines were seen in LRT-1's Monumento station in Caloocan City, while passengers were being unloaded in trains.

DOTr said it would check its train facilities for possible damage before resuming trips.

Malacañang employees and journalists were also forced to evacuate the Palace grounds in Manila following the quake.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was attending a trade forum in Taguig City when the tremor struck.

— With reports from Raffy Cabristante, Jacque Manabat and Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News