DSWD signs IRR for Parent Effectiveness Service Act

MANILA - The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has signed the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the RA11908 or the Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act.

This will ensure that parents will have knowledge in ensuring welfare of their children.

Under this, modules on responsible parenthood will be developed and cascaded into seminars at the barangay level.

"Importante kasi na ma-capacity build ang ating mga magulang. Number one, importante kasi na maunawaan nila yung kanilang gampanin bilang responsible parents. Number two, maintindihan pa nila ibang dimensions ng pagiging magulang," DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian said similar seminars are already being done in some LGUs, and that they have invited the LGU of Bataan to share their practices.

"As it is right now, ang dami nang mga ganitong sessions na nangyayari nationwide, importante ang local government units so we can roll it out," Gatchalian added.

"There will be information campaigns on where and when mangyayari itong mga sessions na ito," he said.

The secretary thanked the lawmakers who saw it to fruition.

"Ang measure of success nito, we should start seeing issues like teenage pregnancy going down, children getting into trouble going down, these are indexes that DSWD looks into," he said.

Gatchalian said that the bill will help parents engage with their children better.

Parents Grace and Jeffrey San Jose attested to the effectivity of the program in helping them become more hands-on parents.

"Natulungan kami kasi nandito kami parehas nag aalaga sa mga anak namin, kahit mahirap ang buhay, nagtutulungan kami," said Grace San Jose.

"Yung pagpapalaki at pagmamahalan ng mag-asawa, yun ang natutunan namin. Naattend kami sa mga seminar sa mga schools," she added.