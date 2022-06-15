A city health office worker prepares a vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during an inoculation drive in Marikina City, May 20 2021. Rolex dela Pena, EPA-EFE/file



MANILA — The country's Vaccine Expert Panel is eyeing the possible COVID-19 vaccination of children ages 5 below soon, its head said Wednesday after the US regulatory body said Pfizer's jab is safe and effective for the sector.

Dr. Nina Gloriani said if kids aged under 5 would be vaccinated, the country's immunization coverage "will be complete." She noted though that they still need to seek the advice of pediatricians on who are qualified to get the jab.

"Normally, we’re looking at more healthy children. Pero sa totoo lang, ang [mas] binibigyan din natin ng bakuna against COVID-19 ay iyong mga may sakit, kasi sila iyong mas makaka-experience ng more severe form of COVID-19," Gloriani said in a televised briefing.

(We prefer giving COVID-19 vaccines to those with comorbidity, who may experience a more severe form of COVID-19.)

The evaluation of the country's Food and Drug Administration and local experts might take 3 to 4 months, she said. And the procurement process may be longer.

"Sa experience namin, iyong evaluation process upon application takes – kasi mayroon tayong forty days ‘no – pero that takes longer kapag medyo kulang iyong mga datos na naibibigay," said Gloriani.

(The evaluation process takes 40 days but may be longer when the data is lacking.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Pero isipin natin na mayroon pang second layer ng approval. Iyan po iyong sa DOH-HTAC (Department of Health - Health Technology Assessment Council). Kasi kung bibilhin ng gobyerno iyong bakuna, kailangan pong dumaan sa HTAC," she said.

(There is also a second layer of approval from the DOH-HTAC. If the government would buy the vaccine, it has to go through HTAC.)

"Tapos iyong procurement process. So baka mga six months."

(With the procurement process alone, so around 6 months.)

No vaccine manufacturer has so far applied for their jabs' emergency use for children ages 5 below in the Philippines, Gloriani said.

Pfizer's first 2 shots are given three weeks apart, then the third is given eight weeks after the second. They are all dosed at 3 micrograms, as opposed to 30 micrograms the company gives those 12 and up, and 10 micrograms to those five and up, levels chosen to mitigate adverse reactions.

Both Pfizer and Moderna had previously posted their results in press statements, but the US FDA then had to review the data in detail and carry out its own evaluation.

It posted a favorable analysis about Moderna.

Meanwhile, a vaccine manufacturer has already applied for their booster shots to be used for individuals over 6 years old, according to Gloriani.

She referred the matter to the Philippine FDA.

"Medyo natatagalan sa evaluation. Pero iyong iba na hinihintay natin sana, iyong major players ay hindi pa. Sana ay mag-apply na rin sila," she said.

(The evaluation is taking long. We are still waiting since some major players have yet to submit theirs. We are hoping they would apply.)

As of June 9, the government has fully vaccinated some 2.9 million children between 5 to 11 years old, while nearly 9.5 million teens ages 11 to 17 years old are also fully immunized from the virus.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse