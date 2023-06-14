Mayor of Jagna, Bohol announces resignation

MANILA -- The mayor of Jagna town in the province of Bohol said he is resigning from his post.

Mayor Joseph Rañola made his announcement on June 12 during the Independence Day celebration at their town plaza.

He said his resignation will be effective in December.

“I don’t need to be mayor here or have another position in government to help,” said Rañola over a radio interview.

The mayor shared that he plans to go back to Manila and work with key individuals involved in the national budget.

When his takes effect, Jagna Vice Mayor Teofisto Pagar will replace his post, while the town’s first councilor, Willfredo Viñalon, will be vice mayor.

Jagna is a town in Bohol famous for its delicacy, “kalamay”, made of coconut milk, brown sugar and ground glutinous rice.

--report from Annie Perez