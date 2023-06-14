MANILA — The leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Southeast Asia was killed in an encounter in Marawi City before dawn on Wednesday, the military said.

ISIS-Southeast Asia leader Abu Zacharia was killed during a joint law enforcement operation in Barangay Bangon around 1:30 a.m., Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Public Affairs Office chief Lt. Col. Enrico Gil Ileto said.

A soldier from the 7th Scout Ranger Company was injured in the encounter. Two M-16 rifles were recovered from the scene, the military said.

Zacharia, was a leader of the terrorist Maute Group that laid siege on Marawi City in May 2017, leading to a 5-month gun battle that left the city in ruins and killed some 168 soldiers and policemen, 47 civilians and 1,000 terrorists.

Zacariah, whose real name is Faharudin Hadji Satar, took over the helm of ISIS Southeast Asia in late 2021, the military said.

He was the target of previous military operations in Lanao del Sur.

"We continue with our resolve to protect our nation against these terrorists who committed vicious attacks against Filipinos," Ileto said.