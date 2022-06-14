Duterte visits INC leadership as term nears end

President Rodrigo Duterte visited the leadership of the Iglesia Ni Cristo on Tuesday, according to Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.

Go, who accompanied the President during the visit, said Duterte thanked the leaders of the influential religious group.

“Nagpasalamat lang po,” Go said in a text message shared with the Malacanang Press Corps.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo endorsed Duterte’s presidential bid in 2016.

In 2018, Duterte appointed Iglesia Ni Cristo executive minister Eduardo Manalo as his special envoy for overseas Filipinos concerns.

