People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 fall in line at the Monumento bus stop in Caloocan on Jan. 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte's order for the public to "continue wearing face masks" is "clear", Malacañang said on Tuesday, after Cebu province came up with a different policy.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia last week made the use of anti-COVID masks optional in well-ventilated and open spaces. This is despite the national government's directive to use masks in all public areas.

"The Chief Executive's directive is clear: Continue wearing face masks," acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said in a statement.



He said Malacañang "reiterates and supports" the legal opinion of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra that the inter-agency task force (IATF) resolution on the mandatory wearing of face masks "shall prevail over the executive orders by local government units, including the one issued by the provincial government of Cebu."

Guevarra on Monday said the IATF resolution is "incorporated in and/or enabled by executive orders" issued by the President, who has supervision over local governments.

The IATF is composed of Cabinet secretaries who are alter egos of the President, Guevarra added.

Andanar said the interior department has instructed the Philippine National Police "to implement the existing IATF resolution on wearing of face masks accordingly."

The interior department earlier refused to recognize Cebu's face mask policy and warned that those who violate health protocols could be apprehended.



The Department of Health meanwhile appealed to local governments to follow "only one protocol."



