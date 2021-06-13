Philippines to launch biggest satellite 'MULA' in 2023

The #Philippines aims to have a new Earth Observation satellite in space by 2023.🛰Dubbed Multispectral Unit for Land Assessment (MULA), the satellite will carry a TrueColor camera, AIS and ADS-B. Satellite 3D render courtesy of @SurreySat. Read: https://t.co/8CMRlTEU8K pic.twitter.com/mBRY1HtBRv — STAMINA4Space (@STAMINA4Space) June 9, 2021

MANILA - The Philippines' largest satellite will be launched into space in 2023, its space agency said Monday.

The satellite MULA can capture images within a coverage of 100,000 square meters, said Gay Jane Perez, deputy director of the Philippine Space Agency.

"Ang makukuha ng satellite ay makakatulong sa agrikultura sa pamamagitan ng pagmomonitor ng ating pananim, pamamahala ng kagubatan, pagtukoy sa pagbabago ng land use. At higit sa lahat pagtugon sa sakuna," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The satellite images will help the agricultural sector by monitoring our crops, our forest, and identifying change in land use. It will also help in disaster response.)

Sixteen Filipino engineers are working on the satellite, including 9 who are in the United Kingdom for their training, Perez said.

The country's biggest satellite will be its 7th in space, she added.

Government will launch this year satellites Maya-3 and Maya-4. It had previously launched Diwata-1, Diwata-2, and Maya 1 and Maya-2, according to Perez.