Duterte: Metro Manila Plus stays under GCQ with restrictions

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Golf Clubhouse on June 14, 2021. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces—which government calls NCR Plus—would stay under general community quarantine (GCQ) with varying degrees of restrictions, until the end of June.

At the same time, the President said 21 areas would be under modified enhanced community quarantine from June 16 to 30, the second toughest lockdown level.

Duterte said the capital region and Bulacan will be under GCQ "with some restrictions" from June 16 to 30.

Meanwhile, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite will also be under GCQ, but "with heightened restrictions," during the same period, he said in a forced briefing.

Home to about 24 million people, NCR Plus was previously under GCQ "with restrictions".

Looser quarantine levels allow businesses to operate at higher capacity.

The congested capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities and a municipality, account for about two-thirds of the country's gross domestic product.

Extended coronavirus curbs will continue to hurt the Philippines' economy, which posted a record 9.6 percent slump last year.

QUARANTINE IN REST OF PH

Watch more in iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Duterte said the following areas will be under MECQ from June 16 to 30.

Region 2

-Santiago City

-Cagayan

-Santiago City -Cagayan Cordillera Administrative Region

-Apayao

-Ifugao

-Apayao -Ifugao Region 3

-Bataan

-Bataan Region 4-A

-Lucena City

-Lucena City Region 4-B

-Puerto Princesa City

-Puerto Princesa City Region 5

-Naga City

-Naga City Region 6

-Iloilo City-

-Iloilo

-Iloilo City- -Iloilo Regio 7

-Negros Oriental

-Negros Oriental Region 9

-Zamboanga City

-Zamboanga Sibugay

-Zamboanga Del Sur

-Zamboanga Del note

-Zamboanga City -Zamboanga Sibugay -Zamboanga Del Sur -Zamboanga Del note Region 10

- Cagayan De oro City

Cagayan De oro City Region 11

- Davao City

Davao City Caraga

-Butuan City

-Agusan Del Sur

-Dinagat Islands

-Surigao del Sur

Meanwhile, the following areas will also be under GCQ, the second loosest quarantine level, said Duterte.

Cordillera

- Baguio City

-Kalinga

-Mountain Province

-Abra

-Benguet

Baguio City -Kalinga -Mountain Province -Abra -Benguet Region 2

- Isabela

-Nueva Vizcaya

-Quirino

Isabela -Nueva Vizcaya -Quirino Region 4-A

- Batangas

-Quezon

Batangas -Quezon Region 10

-Iligan City

-Iligan City Region 11

- Davao Del Norte

Davao Del Norte Region 12

- General Santos City

-Sultan Kudarat

-Sarangani

-Cotabato

-South Cotabato

General Santos City -Sultan Kudarat -Sarangani -Cotabato -South Cotabato Bangsamoro

-Lanao Del Sur

-Cotabato City

The rest of the Philippines will be under the least stringent quarantine level, modified GCQ, also in the second half of June, said the President.

The Philippines, which has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, has tallied 1.322 million coronavirus infections.

Active cases in the country are at 59,096, while deaths reached 22,845 as of June 14, according to the health department.

The Philippines has so far been able to administer at 6.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Tuesday.

The government aims to vaccinate at least 58 million of its 108 million population to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

— With a report from Reuters