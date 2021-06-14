19 rescued from distressed boat off Sulu

Courtesy of Naval Forces Western Mindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Nineteen people on board a motor launch boat were rescued Sunday night after the vessel suffered engine failure on the way to Tawi-Tawi, the Philippine Navy reported Monday.

ML Sea Glory, which came from Zamboanga City, experienced engine due trouble due to strong waves, according to a report from the Naval Forces Western Mindanao.

"The boat captain said while their vessel was cruising within the vicinity of the northeast off Bitinan Island, Banguingui, Sulu, seawater penetrated the hull of their vessel, which caused the engine to conk out," the Philippine Navy said in a statement.

Five passengers jumped overboard and were later rescued by a fishing boat.

The rescued passengers and crew were brought to the nearest military headquarters in Luuk, Sulu wherein they were given medical attention.

- Report from Leizel Lacastesantos