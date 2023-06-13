COA: PCGG building 'disposed' last year for P800 million

MANILA — The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) "disposed" its building in Mandaluyong City last year for P800 million, according to the 2022 report of the Commission on Audit.

State auditors said in the annual audit report on the commission tasked to recover properties from the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses that the "land, land improvements and buildings" located at No. 82 EDSA, Mandaluyong City were recorded in the list of "abandoned, surrendered property assets" in 2021.

The properties were appraised in January 2022, with appraised total market values of P856.99 million and P721.5 million from Asian Appraisal and Cal-Fil, respectively.

"The property was disposed through public bidding in May 2022," the auditors said in the Notes to Financial Statements part of the audit report.

Broken down, the Asia Appraisal valued the PCGG land at P836.94 million, the buildings at P18.977 million, and other land improvements were worth P1.073 million.

The audit report also noted that the properties "are being used by the Commission in its operation."

"In 2022, the said property was disposed thru public bidding and the proceeds amounting to P800,000,000.00 was remitted to the BTR (Bureau of Treasury) Trust account under Fund 184," the auditors said.

The report however did not provide other details as to how the properties were disposed.

Posted on the Facebook page of the PCGG however was an invitation to bid document, which included the 82 EDSA property with a total area of 2,886 square meters and a floor price of P789.245 million.

The opening of bids was supposed to have been done on May 26, 2022.

The bidding and actual disposal of the PCGG building and other properties occurred around the time of the victory of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in the 2022 presidential elections.

After Marcos Jr. assumed the presidency, calls for the abolition of the PCGG were made in public.



FROM THE ARCHIVES