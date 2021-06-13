Football player Kieth Absalon, cousin laid to rest

MANILA - Football player Kieth Absalon and his cousin, Nolven, were laid to rest in Masbate City on Sunday, a week after an IED blast perpetrated by communist rebels claimed their lives.

The two were buried at the Nursery Cemetery in Masbate City today past 3 p.m.

The two, along with Nolven's 16-year-old son, were riding their bikes along Barangay Anas in the morning of June 6 when an improvised explosive device went off and hit them.

The minor survived the incident, which the Communist Party of the Philippines said was a result of "errors in the military action mounted by an NPA unit."

The Absalon family, who said the victims were also shot, cried for justice.

Kieth, 21, played for the Malaya Football Club and the Far Eastern University football team.

He was a standout for FEU's boys' football team, having been named Most Valuable Player of the juniors division in Season 78. He was also a part of the national team that competed in the 2018 AFF Under-19 Championship in Indonesia.

Absalon was a starter for the FEU men's football team in Season 82 before their campaign was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials and rights groups condemned the CPP-NPA's use of landmines, which they say violates the International Humanitarian Law. They also demanded that those responsible for the blast should be turned over to government.

The CPP-NPA had asked "the public to give the concerned NPA commands and Party committees time and space to conduct" their investigation.



