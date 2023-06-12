Philippines logs 6,630 COVID-19 cases from June 5-11

Travelers line up at airline counters to process their travel documents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on June 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has logged 6,630 COVID-19 cases last week, the Department of Health's latest case bulletin showed Monday.

From June 5 to 11, an average of 947 daily infections were logged in the country, which is 27 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the latest infections, some 112 cases were considered severe or critical, the DOH's latest case bulletin showed.

As of Sunday, a total of 527 cases or 11.3 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency added.

At least 377 or 17.7 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 19.5 percent.

During the past week, some 5 deaths were verified by the DOH.

Based on the DOH's tracker, the Philippines has 11,202 active COVID-19 cases as of June 11.

More than 3 years since the pandemic broke out, some 4.1 million coronavirus infections were recorded in the country. At least 66,481 people have succumbed to the virus.

RELATED VIDEO