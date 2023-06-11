Chedeng now out of PAR; habagat to continue bringing rains

Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Chedeng. PAGASA

MANILA - Severe tropical storm Chedeng has already left the Philippine area of responsibility, but it will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, the state weather bureau said late Sunday.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said Chedeng was last located 1,375 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 135 kph.

It is still enhancing the habagat, and will continue to bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days, PAGASA added.

From Sunday night to Monday night, heavy rainfall of between 50 to 100 millimeters is expected over Metro Manila, Bulacan, Benguet, Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Antique.

Heavy rainfall of between 100 to 200 millimeters is also expected over Ilocos region, Zambales and Bataan.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible under these conditions, especially in areas susceptible to these hazards, PAGASA said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

