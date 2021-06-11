'Major win': WHO, UNICEF declare end of polio outbreak in Philippines

Government pursued a polio immunization program despite the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The outbreak of debilitating disease polio in the Philippines has ended, the World Health Organization and UNICEF announced Friday as it lauded the country's response to its resurgence almost two years ago.

"The polio outbreak detected in PH in September 2019 is now over. This follows after a careful assessment of the country’s outbreak response by a team of global polio eradication experts," WHO Philippines said in a tweet.

In a statement, the WHO and UNICEF said there has been no polio case detected over the last 16 months following the declaration of an outbreak of the disease on September 19, 2019.

"The DOH officially concluded the polio outbreak response on 3 June 2021. The decision came as the virus has not been detected in a child or in the environment in the past 16 months and is a result of comprehensive outbreak response actions including intensified immunization and surveillance activities in affected areas of the country," the two global organizations said.

The developments comes as positive news for the Philippine health system, which has been reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a major win for public health and is an excellent example of what collective efforts can attain, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO Representative to the Philippines, citing government efforts, community engagement, and the hard work of health frontliners to again eradicate the disease.

“We look forward for these efforts to be sustained for a strong and resilient immunization system, utilizing the investments made for polio outbreak response and COVID-19 vaccination to ensure all children are protected from vaccine preventable diseases as the Philippines moves towards achieving Universal Health Care,” he said.

Polio was detected in the country in September 2019 after 19 years of being polio-free. It came just a few months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO and UNICEF commended the Philippines' efforts to step up immunization against polio despite vaccine hesitation and the limiting effects of the pandemic.

It noted how the Department of Health pursued a "robust polio immunization campaign" despite challenges of mobilizing at the community level amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"In particular, UNICEF and WHO commend the DOH for enhancing training and mobilizing health workers in infection prevention and control, and supplying them with personal protective equipment to be able to vaccinate children in their homes and in designated health centers - a global first in a country experiencing community transmission of COVID-19," the statement read.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that is "crippling and sometimes fatal," with children below 5 most vulnerable, the WHO said. It still has no cure but can be prevented.

