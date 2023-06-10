PAGASA photo

MANILA — Wide swaths of the Philippines could expect rainy weather during the long weekend due to the southwest monsoon or habagat being enhanced by Typhoon Chedeng, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas may experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, PAGASA said in its 24-hour weather forecast released Saturday.

But severe rains could lash the areas until Monday, June 12, Independence Day, said the weather agency.

On Saturday, the habagat may unleash 50-100 millimeters of rain over Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands and Antique, PAGASA said.

By Sunday, torrential rains could drench Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, it added.

And on Monday, PAGASA said heavy rains might also hammer Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro.

PAGASA warned that the rains may spawn flooding and landslides.

The latest weather bulletin showed that Chedeng was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour and 185 kph gusts.

It is moving northward "slowly" over the Philippine Sea.

The typhoon may leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday night or early Monday, PAGASA said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.