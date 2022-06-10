Cast of 'Mula sa Buwan' musical announced

MANILA -- The cast of the upcoming musical "Mula sa Buwan" has finally been revealed.

Taking on lead roles are Myke Salomon as Cyrano, Gab Pangilinan as Roxane, and Markki Stroem as Christian, as seen in a video announcement by organizers on Friday.

Other cast members include Phi Palmos as Rosanna, MC dela Cruz as Maximo, Jon Abella as Tato, and Jillian Ita-as as Gabriel.

Completing the lineup are Abe Autea, Jep Go, Rapah Manalo, Ericka Peralejo, Stephen Vinas, Miah Canton, Francis Gatmaytan, Mark Anthony Grantos, Mitzie Lao, Deborah Lemuel, Eizel Marcelo, Kinnara Mayari, Shaira Opsimar, Ace Polias, Liway Perez, Lance Reblando, Mikaela Regis, Chesko Rodriguez, Keith Sumbi, and Khalil Tambio.

"Mula sa Buwan" is the Filipino musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand's "Cyrano de Bergerac."

It will have 12 shows from August 26 to September 11 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati, with tickets available at TicketWorld.

"Mula sa Buwan" was previously staged at the Henry Lee Erwin Theater (2016 and 2017) and the Hyundai Hall (2018), both at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.

