PAGCOR board member Carmen Pedrosa. PAGCOR Facebook page

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday mourned the passing of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) board of directors member Carmen "Chit" Pedrosa.

In a Facebook post, PAGCOR said Pedrosa passed away on Wednesday. She was 80 years old.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of Ms. Pedrosa as they find strength in this period of mourning," Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said in a statement.

PAGCOR said it "deeply mourns" Pedrosa, who the gaming regulator described as "a well-known book author, and a celebrated newspaper columnist."



President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Pedrosa to the PAGCOR board of directors on July 1, 2016.