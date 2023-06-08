Vog from Taal Volcano affects health of Batangas residents

A fisherman continues fishing in Laurel, Batangas on Wednesday even as Taal Volcano releases volcanic smog due to increased activity. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Some residents of Laurel town in Batangas province have fallen ill due to increased concentration of volcanic smog from restive Taal Volcano.

Laurel, Batangas Mayor Lyndon Bruce said some residents have developed cough and other respiratory problems due to the vog.

"We have advised residents to mask up. We are coordinating with every barangay to distribute face masks," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

Health officials earlier said some 100 residents mostly children have complained of respiratory problems including asthma.

Classes in Laurel, Batangas remain suspended Thursday to ensure the safety of students.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier said the volcano has emitted 7,680 tons of sulfur dioxide on June 7, Wednesday

Vog has reached the towns of Laurel, Talisay and Agoncillo in Batangas as well as neighboring provinces as far as Metro Manila.

As of Thursday, Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, which means it is in a state of low-level unrest, Phivolcs said.