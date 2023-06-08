Mayon raised to Alert 3: 'Effusive magmatic eruption taking place'

MANILA — Mayon Volcano's status has been raised to Alert Level 3, the state seismology office Phivolcs said on Thursday, warning that there is now an "increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption."

Citing various parameters, Phivolcs reported that "very slow extrusion of shallow degassed magma is ongoing and is incrementally increasing in rate; i.e., effusive magmatic eruption is taking place."

"This means that Mayon is exhibiting magmatic eruption of a summit lava dome, with increased chances of lava flows and hazardous PDCs [pyroclastic density current] affecting the upper to middle slopes of the volcano and of potential explosive activity within weeks or even days," it added.

The raising of Mayon's status came just days after Phivolcs hoisted Alert Level 2 for the Albay volcano, citing the increase in rockfall from the volcano's summit lava dome.

EVACUATION, ASHFALL

Phivolcs ordered the evacuation of the 6-kilometer radius permanent danger zone due to the danger of PDCs, lava flows, rockfalls, and other volcanic hazards.

"Increased vigilance against pyroclastic density currents, lahars, and sediment-laden streamflows along channels draining the edifice is also advised," it said.

Flying close to the volcano’s summit is prohibited, Phivolcs said, "as ash from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft."

It also warned that ashfall events could occur on the south side of the volcano.