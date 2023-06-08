DOH chief apologizes for 'things I have said before'

Newly-appointed Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa apologized "for things I have said before" and sought the public's support "to really succeed in building a healthy Philippines."

Herbosa made the tweet in reaction to netizens’ tweets noting that a number of “kakampinks” have expressed support for his appointment.

“Thank you for your support! And I apologize for things I have said before! Thank you. We are all FILiPiNOS! DOH will need all your support to really succeed in building a healthy Philippines. Maybe we should all start healing because I know you all love our country!” the health secretary said.

Herbosa did not specify his previous statements but he was previously criticized over some tweets, including one that reacted to a death in the conduct of a community pantry and another on protesting health workers.

Meantime, the health chief also posted photos of his meeting with top DOH officials on his first day at the office on Wednesday.

He thanked Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire’s leadership for serving as officer in charge of the agency for almost a year.

“Long day - meetings yesterday w/ top officials of the DOH. I am humbled for the very warm welcome & you have made me feel at home at DOH! Thank you Usec Vergeire for your leadership at the DOH. Let’s work together for the healthcare of all Filipinos specially the marginalized,” he said.

