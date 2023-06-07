Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Chedeng. PAGASA.

MANILA - Tropical cyclone Chedeng (international name: Guchol) still does not directly affect the country’s weather even as it further intensified into a severe tropical storm, the state weather bureau said late Thursday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Chedeng was last located 1,220 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 115 kph.

It is currently moving west northwest at 10 kph.

Despite further intensification, PAGASA said Chedeng is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall over any portion of the country in the next three to five days.

“A weather advisory will be issued by PAGASA should there be an increasing chance of monsoon heavy rainfall within the next three days,” the agency said.

Chedeng is expected to remain far from the Philippine landmass, moving generally west northwest or northwest from Wednesday night through Friday before slowing down while turning north.

It is projected to further intensify in the next three days and may reach typhoon category by Thursday.

“Peak intensity may be reached by Friday or Saturday,” PAGASA said.

Chedeng is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility between late Sunday and early Monday, according to the weather bureau.

