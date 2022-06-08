President-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. addresses the members of the media during a briefing at his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on May 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Thailand in November, his office said Wednesday.

The APEC Summit, scheduled on Nov. 18 and 19, is seen to be Marcos’ first international meeting as Philippine president.

“Marcos was personally invited by Thai Chargé d’ Affaires Thawat Sumitmo to the APEC Summit, in his capacity as representative of Thailand which is the current APEC Chair,” Marcos’ office said in a statement.

“The Thailand government sent its invitation during the courtesy call of ASEAN Ambassadors to Marcos last June 6,” it added.

This will also be APEC’s first face-to-face summit since its 2019 gathering in Chile was suspended due to local protests. The 2020 and 2021 APEC meetings were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The APEC 2022 is expected to center on the theme “Open. Connect. Balance” as Asia-Pacific nations seek “the resumption of safe and convenient cross-border travel to hasten the region’s speedy and robust economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

