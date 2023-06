Watch more News on iWantTFC

Officials have raised alert level 2 over Mayon Volcano due to increased unrest including rockfall incidents.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Cedric Daep, Albay public safety and emergency management office head, said residents have been advised not to go near the volcano crater.

"Bawal na bawal malapit sa crater," he said, adding that some farmers still go near the volcano.

Residents must be on alert in case officials call for mandatory evacuation due to increased unrest, he said.