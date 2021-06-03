Eastern Visayas records 276 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily tally

(UPDATE) Eastern Visayas reported 276 new coronavirus infections, its highest daily tally since the pandemic began, official data showed Thursday.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health said the total confirmed cases in the region rose to 21,452. Deaths stood at 324.

Leyte province logged the highest number of new infections at 96. It is followed by Northern Samar with 27 new COVID-19 cases, and Southern Leyte and Samar, each recording 21.

Among cities, Tacloban recorded 44 new confirmed cases while Ormoc had 32.

The health ministry is alarmed by the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region, attributing it to increased mobility of people and complacency in following minimum health standards.

"Please avoid super-spreader events. We observe in social media posts that there are a lot of people almost everywhere. This is not the time to go out," said Dr. Exuperia Sabalberino, director of DOH-Region 8.

"Please protect your families. We don’t know what’s behind us. Many are asymptomatic carriers in the region. Our positivity rate is high,” she added.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The agency also confirmed the presence of "variants of concern" in Eastern Visayas.

The B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 or UK variant is detected from 4 individuals, based from the samples that were sequenced at the Philippine Genome Center on March 4.

Of the 4 individuals who tested positive for the UK variant, 2 were locally stranded Individuals from Catubig, Northern Samar. Both have undergone and completed the 14-day quarantine period mandatory for LSIs, as they both originated from the capital region and are now tagged as recovered by the Regional Epidemiology Bureau.

On the other hand, the surveillance team of DOH Eastern Visayas Center for Health Development is currently investigating the other 2 cases from Calbayog City, Samar for a possible case of local transmission.

The agency appealed to the public to be vigilant and follow health protocols.

“Please bear in mind that there’s a big probability that variants of concern are here because we are seeing the easy transmissibility of the virus," said Dr. Marc Steven Capungcol, head of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Units-Health Emergency Management Services.

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, the major COVID-19 referral hospital in the region has reached its full capacity. The Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center could no longer accommodate COVID-19 patients.

As of June 1, there are 40 pending referrals in the hospital.

MASS GATHERINGS BANNED

Due to the "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases, Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez on Wednesday issued an executive order prohibiting gatherings, such as school graduation ceremonies, concerts, sporting events and other similar gatherings.

All previously issued permits to hold such events are withdrawn, the order read.

The public is also urged to strictly observe minimum health standards, and their movement is limited to accessing goods and services from permitted establishments.

Violators may face a fine of up to P50,000 and jail term of not more than 6 months.

- Report from Jenette Fariola-Ruedas